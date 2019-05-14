US is escalating situation unnecessarily, we've always defended ourselves: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in India. He is on a two-day official visit to the country. While speaking to ANI on relations with India, Zarif said, "India is one of our most important partners - economic, political and regional. We've regular consultations with India on various issues and I'm here to have consultations with my counterpart on most recent developments in the region as well as our bilateral relations." Also, Zarif spoke on US-Iran conflict to ANI. He said, "Unfortunately the United States has been escalating the situation unnecessarily. We do not seek escalation but we have always defended ourselves." He is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in national capital on Tuesday, in the wake of Iran's heightened diplomatic tensions with USA. Washington recently announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian oil imports to eight countries including India.