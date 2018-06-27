US Envoy Nikki Haley visits Humayun Tomb

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley visited the Humayun's Tomb today. The American politician who is currently the 29th United States Ambassador to the United Nations took a tour of the historical monument and expressed her happiness of being in India. She also spoke of India and US being the oldest democracies and sharing multiple common aspects. Nikki is on a two-day visit to India, during which she will meet senior Indian officials, business leaders and students of the country. The visit will focus on strengthening strategic, security, and defense cooperation between United States and India.