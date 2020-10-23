US Embassy in Turkey Issues Alert of 'Potential Terrorist Attacks' and Kidnappings of Americans, Suspends Visa Services

Istanbul, October 23: An unprecedented alert was sounded by the US Embassy in Turkey on Friday, as it warned Americans and other foreign nationals on the Turkish soil of a "potential terrorist attack". The warning was based on inputs received from the US Intelligence agency. The Embassy in Ankara and all its affiliated consulates across Turkey suspended the visa operations after the alert was issued. Azerbaijan-Turkey-Pakistan: A New Axis of Evil Against Armenia and India?



Also Read | Rajnath Singh on Two-Day Visit to Darjeeling and Sikkim From October 24, Will Visit Forward Areas: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 23, 2020

"The US Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against US citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the US Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey," said a statement issued by the US Embassy.

Update by AFP

Also Read | TIME Replaces Its Logo on the Cover For the First Time in 97 Years With 'Vote' Ahead of US Presidential Election 2020, Twitterati In Praises (See Picture)

#BREAKING US suspends visa services in Turkey over 'credible reports of potential terrorist attacks' : embassy pic.twitter.com/cij7aFHu4i — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 23, 2020





An Embassy spokesperson, who spoke to news agency AP, said their mission was grateful to the Turkish government which has strengthened the security outside the consulates in view of the alert. The warning, he claimed, was based on the continuous security assessment of the region.

Notably, Turkey has been affected by extremism of the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State (ISIS) as well as the far-left militants affiliated to the PKK group, which is battling for an independent Kurdistan.