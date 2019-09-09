US Embassy celebrates Indo-American cultural ties

United States' Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Friday hosted a cultural diplomacy event celebrating Indian culture with a special Kuchipudi dance performance featuring Y. Lalitha Sindhuri. During the event, Juster welcomed Indian cultural enthusiasts to Roosevelt House, the chief diplomatic residence of the US ambassador, in the US Embassy. The programme celebrated the 230th anniversary of the Department of State in India along with 225th year of US' presence in the country. "One of the most important aspects of the relationship between India and the US is the cultural programme and what we share together. We want to highlight this evening with Lalita's performance and noteworthy is that she is a Fullbright fellow," Juster told ANI. A 2017-18 Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellow at Barnard College in New York, Lalitha performed three dances at the event. The US Mission to India promotes cross-cultural exchanges and builds linkages between Indian and US cultural and educational institutions. Nearly 200,000 Indians are studying in US colleges and universities today and there are over 20,000 alumni of US government-sponsored exchange programmes in India.