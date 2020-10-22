US Election 2020: Nomination, electoral college and popular vote; how American polls work

What is common between Burkina Faso, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Myanmar and the United States? >Answer: They all have national elections scheduled in November 2020.

One would be spared a judgmental stare for not making that connection promptly since the only General Election that has consistently captured global attention and newspaper columns is the elaborate spectacle taking place in one of the world's oldest democracies, the United States.

Between outrage over mispronounced names, a fly landing on well-set hair, conspiracy theories from the White House podium, and a serving president infected by a deadly virus, the bizarre events leading up to voting day in the United States elections have been hard to miss. This piece, however, will stay clear of this political circus and focus instead on the mechanics of the United States presidential election.

The electoral process in the United States is far from straightforward. Right from the moment a candidate announces intentions of running for president, through campaigning strategically in select states, to having the right number of supporters in the Electoral College, several processes and institutions decide one's chances of working out of the Oval Office for four years. The architecture of representation, as political scientists like to call it, is quite unique in the United States as several of its electoral institutions exist nowhere else in the world, and therefore can be more confusing to non-citizens than the plot of Tenet.

This piece will attempt to break down the purpose and function of these electoral institutions, and provide an overarching picture of how the United States will get its next president later this year.

Candidature

As of 19 October 2020, a total of 1,222 candidates have filed with the Federal Election Commission to run for president this year. Out of the 1,222, only two " Donald Trump of the Republican Party and Joe Biden of the Democratic Party " stand realistic chances of winning the polls as the United States has never elected an Independent candidate after its first president George Washington.

The post of president is lucrative (see Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution for a brief summary of the perks and powers), and anyone can run for president as long as they fulfil three criteria. These are: The presidential candidate must be (a) a natural born citizen, or someone who has been a United States citizen from birth, (b) at least 35 years old, and (c) a United States resident for at least 14 years. These requirements also hold for candidates running for the post of vice-president.

The process of nomination

As in any political system, people with similar political outlooks and ideas get together to form political parties. In the United States, candidates who run for president typically seek the nomination of one of these parties through a process of internal, indirect elections within the parties. The following procedural details vary from party to party and from state to state, but the underlying principles remain common. In party gatherings (called caucuses), party members meet to discuss and vote for the presidential candidate best suited to represent the party. In these primary internal elections (or primaries in short), voters registered with a particular party cast ballots for party delegates who have in turn endorsed a particular presidential candidate.

These party delegates, at a later national convention of the party, then officially nominate a presidential candidate to run on the party's behalf. On being nominated by the party, the presidential candidate subsequently chooses a vice-presidential candidate to run alongside, who is also endorsed by the party delegates.

Although the purpose of both caucuses and primaries is the same, that is to nominate a presidential candidate to run for the party, there is a slight technical difference: primaries are held by state and local governments while caucuses are organised by political parties. Depending on electoral tradition, some states hold only primaries, some hold only caucuses and some hold a combination of the two. The organisation of these primary elections, the regulations guiding their outcomes and other steps involved in the process also vary significantly between parties, and they continue to evolve. The reason for the (perhaps surprising) lack of uniformity in this stage of the process can be traced back to the United States constitution, which does not specify any laws or regulations to govern primary elections.