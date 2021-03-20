US Defense Secretary receives guard of honour at Vigyan Bhawan

New Delhi, Mar 20 (ANI): US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III was accorded guard of honour at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on March 20. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue. Austin is on 3-day official visit to India. He also had an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Latest stories

  • Before Ram, Ramayan Show’s Sita and Ravan Also Had Stints With BJP

    Actors who played Raavan, Sita, and Hanuman have been members of the BJP for a period of their lives.

  • Parineeti Chopra's Saina Nehwal Look Has Everyone Talking About The Larger-than-life Mole

    Even though Parineeti Chopra's resemblance to Saina Nehwal in the photo is uncanny, social media users couldn't help but notice how the makeup artist went a bit too far while replicating the mole on Parineeti's face.

  • Rohit Sharma's Captaincy in Final 4 Overs Hailed With Memes As India Clinch Thrilling T20I Win

    England needed 46 off the final 4 overs in the fourth T20I. At the crease was in-form batsman Ben Stokes who had smoked 46 runs off just 23 deliveries. This was when Rohit Sharma took over as stand-in captain as Virat Kohli walked off the field.

  • Skoda Kushaq price reveal in June, deliveries of new midsize SUV to commence in July

    The Skoda Kushaq will be available in a total of three trim levels, and with two turbo-petrol engine options.

  • Shoplifting Seagull Boldly Walks into Scottish Store and Steals Bag of Chips, Watch Viral Video

    Viral video of the shoplifting Scot seagull stealing a bag of chips in Aberdeen is being shared on social media widely for its cheekiness.

  • Mumbai Crime Story: ‘Advantage’ BJP Against Maharashtra Govt?

    Maharashtra CM Thackeray is not running a tight ship; his control over the bureaucracy is far from firm.

  • Women Flood Twitter With Pictures of Them in Ripped Jeans

    Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat said that woman should dress to preserve the sanctity of homes.

  • West Bengal polls: Mamata calls BJP ‘party of rioters’, Modi hits back, says 'game' will be over on 2 May

    Clashes broke out between supporters of the TMC and the BJP on Thursday during Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's rally in Purba Medinipur, leaving at least two people injured, reports said

  • Samsung launches Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 in India at a starting price of Rs 26,499, Rs 34,999 respectively

    Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 sport a 64 MP rear quad-camera setup and punch hole display.

  • European nations signal united opposition against China's intimidation in South China Sea

    Canberra [Australia], March 19 (ANI): In a united opposition against China's intimidation in the South China Sea, the UK, France and Germany are sending warships to the South China Sea to pushback Beijing's assertiveness in the region.

  • As BMC Starts Antigen Tests at Mumbai Malls, Here’s a List of Latest Restrictions Imposed in Maharashtra

    Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the highest since March last year.

  • OnePlus Watch with circular dial to make global debut on 23 March alongside OnePlus 9 series

    OnePlus Watch is expected to offer 4 GB storage and work as a remote for OnePlus TVs.

  • Arun Govil, Who Played Lord Ram in ‘Ramayan’ TV Series, Joins BJP

    Notably, in the 1980s, Govil had reportedly supported the Congress party.

  • How a surge of Covid cases in India hit the UK's vaccine supply

    Serum Institute of India, world’s biggest vaccine producer, asked by Delhi to keep more doses in countryCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage A woman is checked before getting a Covid-19 vaccine dose at a government hospital in Chennai, India, on 18 March. Photograph: Arun Sankar/AFP/Getty Images An office worker in India’s Maharashtra state develops flu-like symptoms – and upsets the vaccination plans of a British fortysomething in lockdown thousands of miles away. Such is the butterfly effect of the global scramble for Covid-19 vaccines, with a surge in Indian cases over the past week, as well as an acceleration of the country’s own vaccination rollout, resulting in a major shortage in Britain that could delay jabs for at least a month for people under the age of 50. As recently as a fortnight ago, Indian Covid-19 rates were reaching record lows after plummeting for five consecutive months in a trend that led some scientists to speculate whether the disproportionately young country had acquired a form of herd immunity. It was in that optimistic context that the UK announced it was acquiring 10m doses from the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and the key source of doses for Covax, a vaccine-sharing agreement on which poor and middle-income countries are relying. Then the situation in India changed. Cases have started climbing again in major population centres such as the capital, Delhi, and Maharashtra, a state that recorded 23,179 fresh cases in 24 hours this week – one of the highest daily figures there since the beginning of the pandemic. With concerns that a virus variant with a “double mutation” may be responsible for the increase, the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, has urged state leaders to act decisively and implement new social distancing requirements if necessary to prevent another outbreak. The Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, receives his first dose of a Covid vaccine on 1 March. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Alongside this escalating second wave, India’s massive Covid-19 vaccination drive is shaking off a slow start, doubling the amount of daily doses it is administering this week to 3m, putting it back on track towards its target of vaccinating 20% of the country by August. With caseloads rising, and demand for vaccinations growing at home, the Indian government has asked the Serum Institute to keep more supply at home, and send less to the UK for now, a source authorised to speak for the manufacturer told the Guardian. They emphasised the decision did not single out Britain – with whom the Indian government has recently tangled over perceived interference in its politics – but reflected the fact that Delhi has the whip hand over its vaccine exports and must ensure its own needs are met. In blunt terms, those aged under 50 in a country that has already given doses to nearly 40% of its population are less of a priority than the institute’s commitments to Indians, just 2.7% of whom have received a jab, or agreements with Covax, which expects to receive 1bn doses from the Pune-based manufacturer by the end of the year. Chart There was also the possibility that the Serum Institute had booked more supply than it could manufacture, said Oommen C Kurian, a senior fellow at Delhi’s Observer Research Foundation thinktank. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they had double-booked a few million doses, overlooking production capacity,” he said, pointing to an earlier episode in which the institute claimed Delhi was holding up supply that drew an official denial from the Indian government. In a pandemic marked by widespread efforts to hoard medical equipment and treatments, India has cultivated a reputation as “the world’s pharmacy”, selling or gifting nearly 60m vaccines to other countries so far, compared with the 37m it has administered at home, according to official figures. Another 38m have been distributed to state governments and are awaiting use. The spree of donations and exports was largely welcomed by Indians as the pandemic was receding, but amid grumblings in recent days the country’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar, told parliament on Wednesday that the largesse was strictly “based on the assessment of adequate availability at home”. The outstanding 5m doses intended for the UK mean that the country’s progress is partly dependent on the situation in India over the next weeks. It is not clear how severe a second Indian wave of cases might be, with seroprevalence studies suggesting the virus has already infected at least one in five Indians, and more than half the population in some cities. Deaths so far appear to be significantly lower than in the first wave, but “if the new wave starts killing more people, then all bets are off”, Kurian said.

  • Jeep Wrangler vs Mahindra Thar vs Toyota Fortuner

    The off-roader Jeep Wrangler is available at starting price of Rs 53.90 lakh.

  • Bengaluru Woman Who Accused Zomato Delivery Man of Assault Says She Did Not Leave Town

    Hitesha Chandranee, who accused K Kamraj of assault, has confirmed that she did not leave Bengaluru despite reports that claimed so.

  • Lockdown an Option, Says Uddhav Thackeray Day After Maharashtra Records Highest Daily Spike

    Thackeray also appealed people to get vaccinated against the virus without fear.

  • Russia reacts angrily after Biden's 'killer' remarks for Putin

    Moscow [Russia], March 19 (ANI): Russia has reacted angrily towards US President Joe Biden after he referred to President Vladimir Putin as 'a killer', calling the comment unprecedented and describing the relationship between the two countries as "very bad."

  • Maharashtra ATS Files Reply in Sachin Vaze’s Bail Plea

    Facing the heat of the controversial case, Vaze was arrested on 13 March by the NIA and was suspended a day later.

  • SKODA KUSHAQ SUV revealed; India launch in the coming weeks

    Czech automaker SKODA has revealed the KUSHAQ SUV in production-specific form. It will arrive in India in the coming weeks. As for the highlights, the KUSHAQ looks similar to the VISION IN concept model. It has a sporty stance, an upmarket cabin with a host of features, and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.