US Defence Secy meets NSA Ajit Doval

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday.

Secretary Austin, who arrived in Delhi earlier in the day, is on a three-day official visit to the country. It is the first visit to India by a top official of the Biden administration.

In a tweet after his arrival, Secretary Austin said he was thrilled to be in India and the two countries will work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

"Thrilled to be here in India. The breadth of cooperation between our two nations reflects the significance of our major defense partnership, as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," he said. (ANI)