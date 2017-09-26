US Defence Secretary James Mattis on 2-day visit to India, inspects guard of honour

United States Defence Secretary James Mattis inspected the guard of honour in national capital on Monday. The United States Defence Secretary is on a two-day visit to India and was greeted by Joint Secretary Shambhu Kumaran. Earlier, the US Defence Secretary laid a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. Mattis also met his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman and held a delegation-level meeting.During his two-day visit, he will underscore India's contribution towards Afghanistan's stability and security. The defence secretary is also expected to discuss ways to further improve defence trade between both the countries.