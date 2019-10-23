US Congressional hearing was a setup against India and in favour of Pakistan: Aarti Tikoo Singh

Senior Indian journalist from Kashmir, Aarti Tikoo Singh said that the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing was prejudice, biased and a setup against India and also in favour of Pakistan. she said, "The entire Congressional hearing was prejudice, biased and a setup against India and also in favour of Pakistan. The congressional hearing was completely prejudice against 15,000 Kashmiri Muslims civilians who have been killed by Pakistan, it was prejudice against 3 lakh Kashmiri pundits who were ethnically cleansed from Kashmir in 1990, it was prejudice against over 700 Kashmiri pundits who work here in Kashmir in 1990."