US 'closely following' issue of Pakistan using F-16 against India

Washington on Tuesday said that it has been "closely following" the reports alleging Pakistan's use of F-16 fighter jet aircraft in an attempt to target military establishment in India recently. Addressing a press conference at the White House Deputy, Spokesperson of US Department of State, Robert Palladino said: "So we've seen those reports and we're following that issue very closely.""I can't confirm anything, but as a matter of policy, we don't publicly comment on the contents of bilateral agreements that we have in this regard involving US defence technologies nor the communications that we have with other countries about that. So we're taking a look and we're going to continue to take a look, and I'm going to leave it at that," Palladino asserted when asked to comment on whether Pakistan has been misusing the fighter planes. India has found the use of F-16 by Pakistan. Speaking on the United States position regarding the reports of escalating tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel, the Deputy Spokesperson noted: "Our position - the position of the United States is we continue to urge both sides to continue to take steps to de-escalate the situation, and that includes through direct communication."