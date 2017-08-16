'This Is Us' cast get $250,000 bonus

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) Stars Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia were each rewarded $250,000 cash bonuses from NBC and 20th Century Fox TV for the success of the TV show "This Is Us".

According to variety.com, the network and studio behind the hit family drama gave the bonus to the core cast members in recognition of the show's first season performance.

A ratings hit and a critical favourite, "This Is Us" has also emerged as the rare broadcast drama to have traction on the awards circuit, earning 10 Emmy nominations, three Golden Globe nods and a Writers Guild Award win for episodic drama for an episode penned by Vera Herbert.

NBC and 20th Century Fox TV declined to comment.

"This Is Us", created by Dan Fogelman, tells the story of a family ensemble, jumping back and forth through time. The show is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

--IANS

