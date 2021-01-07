US Capitol Violence: Stephanie Grisham, Sarah Matthews Resign From Donald Trump Administration, Several Top Aides Considering the Same

Washington, January 7: In the wake of the violent protests at US Capitol, there have been several resignations from the Donald Trump administration so far and many are reportedly in the line.

Following the unrest at Capitol, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and Stephanie Grisham, Chief of Staff for US First Lady Melania Trump resigned from the Trump Administration.

According to ANI, several other Donald Trump's top aides, including national security adviser Robert O'Brien, are considering resigning in the wake of his response to a pro-Trump mob breaching the US Capitol today. US Capitol Violence: Woman Shot Dead in Unrest, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube Take Action Against Donald Trump; Here's Everything You Need to Know.

Several of Trump's top aides, considering resignation:

The leaders from across the world have condemned the violence at the US Capitol on Wednesday. Commenting on the same, PM Narendra Modi said that he is distressed to see the news about rioting and violence in Washington DC.

Violence erupted after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and disrupted electoral count on Wednesday. A number of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials have said that they believe US President Donald Trump should be removed from office before January 20.