Nitin Gadkari to Hold Meeting With Uddhav Thackeray & Ajit Pawar Today: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on January 7, 2021

Mumbai, January 7: The bird flu scare reached Maharashtra on Wednesday as at least 15 birds were found dead in Thane, the city located next to state capital Mumbai. Bodies of the deceased birds were sent to the Disease Investigation Agency in Pune, where it would be examined whether they died of the H5N1 virus.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 0657 hours 2 km south southeast of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: National Centre for Seismology

Several of President Trump's top aides, including national security adviser Robert O'Brien, are considering resigning in the wake of his response to a pro-Trump mob breaching the US Capitol today, reports CNN. In wake of violent protests at US Capitol, Stephanie Grisham, Chief of Staff for US First Lady Melania Trump, resigned.

