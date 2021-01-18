‘No Threat to Public’: US Secret Service Amid Capitol Shutdown

After the United Stated Capitol Complex was placed under lockdown owing to an external security threat, the US secret service notified that public safety and law enforcement were responding to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, DC, which has now been extinguished.

They informed that there is no threat to public safety.

This lockdown comes in the aftermath of a siege at the Capitol on 6 January, and days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

BBC had reported that thousands of National Guard members were deployed due to the shutdown.

(With inputs from BBC)

