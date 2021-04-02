1 Officer, Suspect Dead as Car Rams Into US Capitol Barricade

One officer died and another sustained serious injuries in a deadly attack near the US Capitol on Friday, 2 April.

According to AP, a car rammed into a barricade outside the Capitol on Friday afternoon (local time), injuring two police officers, following which the driver was shot. The two officers and the driver were rushed to the hospital.

The driver, whose identity is yet unknown and is the prime suspect, is reported to be dead.

The US Capitol police in a media briefing confirmed that one of the injured officers had succumbed to the injuries.

In honour of the slain officer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff tweeted.

A law enforcement official told CNN that at least one of the officers was stabbed.

A senior Congressional aide and a US Capitol Police source had earlier told CNN that after the driver rammed the car into the barricade, the driver exited the vehicle brandishing a knife.

The lockdown at the US Capitol has now been lifted, an hour after the buildings were sealed in light of the attack.

‘Attack Doesn’t Appear Terrorism-Related’: Police

The police in a news conference also said the attack doesn’t come across as an act of terrorism.

"It does not appear to be terrorism related. But obviously we'll continue to investigate to see if there is some type of nexus along those lines," the Metropolitan Police Department chief said at a news conference on Friday.

Earlier, the US Capitol complex had been completely locked down after the attack with no staff being allowed to enter or exit buildings. Law enforcement officers, including the National Guard troops have reportedly been mobilised near the area of the attack, according to AP.

The incident has taken place while stringent security measures put in place after the 6 January riots were starting to ease up, following President Joe Biden’s oath-taking ceremony.

“All of the fencing that surrounded the outer perimeter of the U.S. Capitol Complex has been removed. Affected roads have reopened. The USCP is ready to quickly ramp up security at a moment’s notice, if needed,” the US Capitol police had tweeted on 24 March.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

