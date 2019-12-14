US, Canada issue 'travel advisory' for Northeast amid anti-citizenship act protests

Amid protests in northeastern states of India against the amended Citizenship Act, many countries including US, UK, France and Canada have issued travel advisories for their citizens asking them to "exercise caution" while travelling to the region.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to it, has triggered protests in the country, especially in Assam, where curfew has been imposed in some areas.