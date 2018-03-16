US based startup Masala Baby launches in India

Lifestyle startup brand, Masala Baby based in New York will enter the Indian market with a unique collection of specially designed clothes, which will be available on Asia's biggest omni-channel player for kids and baby products - FirstCry. Founded in 2010 by Dipali Patwa, Masala Baby has an all-woman team, where Patwa consciously collaborates and works with artisanal communities, many that are led by women. Combining rich cultural influences of India with a modern, contemporary aesthetic, Masala Baby presents a blend of styles from its journey from east to the west and back that crosses borders effortlessly.The company uses hand-crafted elements, relies on women, works with boutique manufacturers, and uses fabrics that are unique, organic and natural.