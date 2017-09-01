US-based Prometric won't conduct NEET-PG 2017

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The US-based company Prometric Testings that until now conducted the National Eligibility and Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) has said it will not be conducting the winter exam in 2017.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) and Prometric have mutually agreed to part ways, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The NBE will now look for a new partner to conduct the November-December examination for the NEET-PG.

Introduced in December 2012, NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section (10) of Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

As the testing partner, Prometric administered more than 400,000 NEET-PG exams to students over the last six years. However, in July the testing company admitted to Delhi Police that their software "can be breached".

The November-December exam would have been the last administration in its partnership. However, following students demand for single-day testing the contract ended, it said.

"We are extremely disappointed to not be administering the winter NEET-PG administration under the circumstances," said Soumitra Roy, Managing Director, Prometric India.

"We will continue to support NBE in a smooth transition of its programme in the best interests of students and test takers," the company added.

The Delhi High Court on August 21 sought reply from the Centre and the police on a plea seeking court-monitored CBI/SIT probe into the alleged illegalities in the NEET 2016, conducted by Prometric.

The company said it has provided the authorities access to their key technology and operations experts. "We proactively continue to support the authorities in their investigation," it said.

