US-based Kids Help Volunteers in MP to Allay the Ordeal Faced By Migrant Workers amid Covid-19 Lockdown

As heart-wrenching tales of hardships faced by migrant labourers on their way back home have been underlined through countless stories, few volunteers are putting in herculean efforts to lessen the pain of the migrant population.

Recently, one such group was backed by students from the US, who helped lessen the plight of the migrants.

Aditya Patki, a student of Valencia High School in Santa Clarita Valley in California, US along with his schoolmates came up with an aid to help out the labourers.

With my tennis session cancelled, I had lot of time in my hands after my online assignments and wanted to do something, Aditya was quoted as saying by a portal.

The young lad was associated with Remote Underprivilaged School Help (RUSH) foundation, a student-run campaign to help underprivileged schools.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the campaign had been halted and Aditya decided to raise funds for social obligations like helping hospitals, shelter homes and food banks. Among other endeavours, he partnered with Sukarma Foudnation, a social organisation in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur and Westwood Cricket, a non-profit sports club owned his father Sid Patki to raise funds for food packets and footwear for stranded migrants in India.

Maya Vishwakarma, the founder-head of Sukarma Foundation told News18 that the help received from the US-based kids was utilised to buy 1,000 footwear for migrant labourers and a chunk of it has already been distributed among the labourers.

Vishwakarma, a former Cancer Researcher at US, had been running the Sukarma Foundation primarily working for rural women in Narsinghpur and other cities in the state for the last four years.

She said that after the lockdown was imposed, they started doling out help in the form of ration, food, medicines, sanitary pads in villages. She also earned a name of Pad Jiji (Pad sister) due to her extensive efforts in raising awareness among rural women about sanitary pads.

As the administration did not allow them to use four-wheelers, they volunteers carried aid material on bikes and doled it out among locals of Mehra village, Vishwakarma's native place and other 55 villages nearby.

For the past few weeks, Sukarma Foundation, a team of ten volunteers has set up its base at Nandner village on National Highway 22 that sees hundreds of migrants passing through it daily.

At a local dhaba (roadside eatery), we prepare food for migrants, offer them water, medicines, ORS solution, sattu (a fine gram floor considered good for summers), footwear and sanitary pads to women migrants, said Vishwakarma.

Our food distribution is also open to truck drivers and other public vehicle staffers and anyone who passes by and needs food amid lockdown, she added.

As far as funding is concerned, the foundation received help from local donors and doctors from AIIMS Delhi, where Vishwakarma worked as a scholar in the past. They also received aid from the AIIMS alumni, I pledge foundation, a group of software engineers and 200-300 donors from the US including locals and NRIs who also poured in help to get the social endeavours going.

The former US-based scientist heaped praises on the US-based students who came up with help for the humanitarian cause saying youngsters in India could learn a lot from them and should engage with community service apart from studies.