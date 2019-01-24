US-based artiste gives 'refreshing touch' to India's national anthem

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Sparsh Shah, a 15-year-old singer, rapper and a motivational speaker from New Jersey, and singer-composer-producer Rohan Puntambekar have recreated a version of Indias national anthem, the "Jana Gana Mana".

The new version of the song has been sung by Sparsh. The music has been produced by Rohan.

"Both me and Rohan were planning to do a musical collaboration. We met on Facetime and decided to start a music project around the Republic Day occasion. So, we brainstormed and came up with a recreated version of our national anthem and tried to give it a refreshing touch," Sparsh said in a statement.

"We did the recording and video shooting via FaceTime, Skype and other modes. The entire process was simply amazing".

Sparsh was born with an incurable disease called Osteogenesis Imperfecta, also known as the brittle bone disorder. But this didn't stop him from dreaming big. He has already enthralled audiences across the globe with his inimitable singing and rapping.

He is a professionally trained singer in Hindustani classical and American vocal music.

"Sparsh is an exceptionally talented boy and at such a young age, he has become an international fame. This is my first collaboration with him and it's a pleasure recording 'Jana Gana Mana' with him," said Rohan.

"Jana Gana Mana" is Times Music's exclusive release and is available across all the digital platforms.

