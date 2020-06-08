US Army Personnel ‘Took On’ Trump: What This Means For India

In thriving democracies, the military is visibly subordinate to the will of the citizenry, as manifest in a civilian government. The military swears by the Constitution from which it derives its authority to undertake violence in order to safeguard the sovereignty of the nation, and not that of the temporary political dispensation of the day.

The Constitution is supreme, everlasting, and the political landscape assumed changeable. This arrangement requires the military to remain perceptibly apolitical, and undertake the tasks ordered by the dispensation of the day, which are presumably, always constitutionally correct.

Soldiers Are Only Expected to Hang Their Uniforms, Not Their Ranks or Institutional Values

The serving ‘uniformed’ fraternity seems to have eschewed any political appropriations and preferences, with demonstrated public restraint and rectitude, like a sacred covenant. Therefore, this deliberate and unnatural arrangement of institutional ‘voicelessness’ breeds certain undercurrents of trust-deficit vis-à-vis the politicos and with civilian bureaucrats, but the cribs rarely go beyond the barricaded cantonments.

The public goodwill for the military ensures a positive pressure on the politicos to ‘look after’ the soldier, who occupies a hallowed place in the national imagination and conscience, that is bipartisan.

Soldiers are only expected to hang their uniforms, not their ranks or institutional values, even as veterans. It is this extended principle that the former-Marine Corps General and Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, described as the French concept of devoir de réserve (duty of silence). Mattis left the Donald Trump administration over unambiguously professional and policy differences, yet refused to publicly elaborate on the same in order to ‘give the people who are still there as much opportunity as possible to defend the country’.

The operative part of Mattis’s statement was about affording the dignity and right to ‘defend the country’ by maintaining silence, against someone with whom you may still have individual differences.

The Realisation That Trump Had Milked the ‘Uniform’ to Build His Own Political Muscularity

The military ethos of not publicly airing disagreements led to many instances of having to ‘take it on its chin’, as the institution has traditionally tilted sharply in favour of the Republicans. The revolving-door of the incumbent White House administration saw the hiring-and-firing of many from the ‘Uniform’ like John F Kelly, Michael Flynn, HR McMaster, James Mattis etc. Other instances like the controversial sacking of Captain Brett Crozier, from the command of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, blaming ‘my generals’ for a failed raid in Yemen, interfering in the chain of command to reinstate Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, disrespecting former Warrior-Senator John McCain or countless other slights to the institution led to brewing discomfiture within the ‘Uniform’, that still stayed silent, only because the Presidential attack was either personal or institutional, and not yet constitutional.

An awkward realisation that the showman Trump had only milked the ‘Uniform’ to build his own political muscularity, with theatrical flouting of traditions, invocations and using the institution as a political diversionary tact, became increasingly apparent.

It finally took the murder of African American George Floyd to shake America from its slumber, as it faced the real-time potential of abandoning its cherished Constitutional moorings, fully sanctified by the incumbent President.

Why Ex-US Defense Secy Mattis Broke His Promised Silence

The ‘Uniform’ was pushed over the brim when the US President recklessly used military terminology like ‘battle space’ and threatened kinetic-action to ‘dominate’, while he himself slid into a bunker – the ‘Uniform’ looked askance and horrified at the conduct of its Commander-in-Chief. It was no longer about them individually or collectively, the constitutionality is at stake, and the ‘Uniform’ has unprecedentedly dissented and finally spoken.

Houston’s Police Chief asked the President to ‘keep your mouth shut’. Major General Thomas Carden, the Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard said, “of all the things I've been asked in do in the last 34 plus years in uniform, this is on the bottom of my list”.

