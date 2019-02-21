US Ambassador opens photo exhibition on 10 years of Hyderabad Consulate

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster opened a photo exhibition, commemorating 10th anniversary of the US Consulate General in Hyderabad, here on Thursday.

The 30-photo exhibition at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport chronicles the consulate's activities over the past decade.

The photos trace a path, beginning with then US President George W. Bush's visit to Hyderabad in 2006 to the consulate's latest initiatives, including the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit. The consulate selected these photographs after evaluating thousands of them.

Organised by the consulate in partnership with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the exhibition will be open to public for two weeks. It will then travel to other locations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

"As an avid photographer, I know images are an especially compelling way to tell a story. These photos tell the story of American diplomats working with Indian colleagues and communities to address issues of concern to our two countries," said Ambassador Juster.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Chief Executive S.G.K. Kishore said Hyderabad Airport have partnered and collaborated with the consulate on many occasions. "Our CSR arm -- GMR Varalakshmi Foundation -- has been working with the consulate helping several underprivileged children from the region to study in the US through the Community College Initiative Programme of the US State Department," he said.

"These photos demonstrate the range of issues we cover. They also demonstrate the partnerships we have built across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, which are of immense value to both the countries," said US Consul General Katherine Hadda.

--IANS

ms/rs/pcj