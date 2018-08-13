US Ambassador meets Rijiju in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster called on Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju here on Monday.

The meeting at Rijiju's North Block office lasted half-an-hour, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

The envoy and Rijiju discussed various issues for strengthening India-US relations, said the spokesperson.

On August 7, Juster held a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra in Srinagar where they discussed matters relating to further strengthening of the rapidly advancing India-US understanding on several fronts.

--IANS

rak/mag/sed