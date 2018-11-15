US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster inaugurates "Reflections of India" exhibition

US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster inaugurated "Reflections of India" exhibition at American Center earlier on Thursday. The exhibition showcases photos taken by Ambassador Juster and his father Howard H Juster. As the name suggest, the photos in the exhibition are taken in India by the father-son duo. Kenneth I Juster developed interest in photography from his father. Juster said, "I developed my own love for photography from my father. Here are some pictures of my father and mine. Before leaving for India I found some photo slides on India. My Public Affairs team suggested me to exhibit it."