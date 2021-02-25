US: 19-Year-Old Man in Arizona's Coolidge Fakes His Own Kidnapping to Avoid Going to Work

Washington, February 25: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old man from US's Arizona faked his own kidnapping to avoid going to work. As per reports, an employee of a car store identified as Brandon Soules was found with his hands tied with a belt and a bandana stuffed in his mouth, near a water tower in Coolidge city outside Phoenix on February 10. When the police reached the spot, he told them about being abducted from a place nearby his home in the morning. Two Stage Fake Kidnapping Inspired by Popular Web Series.

Soules reportedly told the Coolidge police that two men attacked him and knocked him unconscious. Following which, the kidnapper drove him around the city all through the morning before leaving the man near the water tower. According to him, the abducters were behind a huge amount of money that his father had hidden somewhere in the desert, as reported by the Independent. Student Stages Fake Kidnapping to Bunk Online Class, Here Are Other Times When Friends Helped Each Other to Escape Virtual Lectures (Watch Videos).

However during the investigation, police did not find any evidence to support Soules narrative and concluded that he made up the story to avoid going to work. “An extensive investigation was conducted by Coolidge detectives and evidence was discovered showing his story was fabricated and no kidnapping or assault occurred,” the Daily Mail quoted the police saying. The accused has been directed to pay a fine worth $550 for false reporting.

