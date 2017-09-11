Uruguay first division matches postponed due to storms

Montevideo, Sep 11 (IANS) The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) postponed four of the five matches scheduled in the Primera Division due to heavy storms.

Three of the fixtures -- River Plate-Nacional, Cerro-Sud America and Racing-Boston River -- were in the capital, which was lashed by heavy rain and gale-force winds on Saturday night and Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The other match rescheduled was Plaza Colonia's clash with Fenix in Colonia de Sacramento.

In a statement, the AUF said the matches would be played on Tuesday.

Penarol currently lead the 16-team Clausura tournament, with four wins from as many matches.

--IANS

gau/vm