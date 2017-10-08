Uruguay doctor plays down Suarez knee injury

Montevideo (Uruguay), Oct 8 (IANS) Striker Luis Suarez does not need immediate surgery to remove a cyst from his right knee, according to Uruguay football team doctor Alberto Pan.

Suarez, who has scored just twice in eight matches for Barcelona this season, is not risking long-term damage by playing with the injury, Pan told Uruguay's Radio Universal, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It is not good to create a history of problems when problems do not exist," Pan said.

"The meniscal cyst is a pathology that produces suffering when not receiving treatment, but normally is allowed to evolve to see the degree of tolerance before going through various therapeutic sessions.

"If the presence of the cyst causes him discomfort, decisions will be made. But right now he does not need surgery," he added.

Suarez trained normally with Uruguay's squad on the outskirts of Montevideo on Saturday as the Celeste prepare for their final World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on Tuesday.

Oscar Tabarez's team are already guaranteed of at least a playoff berth and need only a draw at Montevideo's Centenario stadium to secure a direct place in Russia.

