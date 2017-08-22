Uruguay, Argentina set to formalise 2030 World Cup bid

Montevideo, Aug 22 (IANS) Uruguay president Tabare Vazquez has reiterated the country's interest in co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Argentina.

The South American neighbors are expected to formally express their desire to stage the event, which will mark the 100-year anniversary of football's showpiece tournament, later this month, reports Xinhua news agency.

"On August 30, (Argentina) President Mauricio Macri will visit Uruguay. It's an opportunity for both countries to agree to make an official proposal to host the 2030 World Cup," Vazquez told reporters on Monday.

Uruguay's tourism minister, Liliam Kechichian, said that Argentina forward Lionel Messi and Uruguay striker Luiz Suarez had shown interest in promoting the joint candidacy.

Uruguay and Argentina will clash in a World Cup qualifier in Montevideo on August 31.

FIFA is expected to designate the hosts for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups next year.

