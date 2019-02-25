Urs of Syed Naahar Shah Wali epitomises religious harmony in Indore

Bestowed with myriad faiths, casts, creeds, and religions, India has incredibly kept its unity alive. The 70th Urs of Hazzrat Sayeed Naahar Shah Wali commemorated in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh was one such example that very well showcased the religious diversity of India. Thousands of devotees, cutting across barriers of cast, religion, gender or any other diversifications contained in the society throng the shrine of Hazzrat Sayeed Naahar Shah Wali to commemorate the 70th Urs of this holy saint. The 400 year old Dargah situated in Khazrana area has a special significance among its many devotees. There is a belief that no one goes empty handed from this Dargah. As exam fever is on, students were also present at the Dargah with a wish to score better marks this year.