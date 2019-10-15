Urs of a saint in Rajouri draws people of all faiths

Sufism has entrenched itself at the centre of cultural and spiritual life in India. The union territory of Jammu - Kashmir serves as the richest reservoir of this tradition and this can be well witnessed during the Urs of sufi saints in the region when people cutting across religious lines gather under one roof. So, giving a glimpse of this unique devotional culture, today we take you to the urs of Sain Ganji Sahib that was recently commemorated in the Rajouri district. Take a look.