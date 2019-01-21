Urs of Saint Nanga Baji Sahib creates rainbow of religious diversity

A hallmark of India is its diversity. People from different religious and cultural backgrounds live here amicably. It is this unity that brings people from different walks of life to the Urs of a Sufi Saint NangaBaji Sahib in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Take a look. Every year, thousands of pilgrims and visitors, cutting across barriers of cast, creed and religions, make their way to a Shrine located on a hilltop in Broi village of Kalakote constituency. A large mass of people, in buses, some in their own private vehicles and some barefoot, reach the hilltop to commemorate annual Urs of Hazrat Sayed Ghulam Rasool Shah. Popularly known as Nanga Baji Sahib, the Sufi Saint is revered among Hindus, Muslims and other all the people in the state. It simply reaffirms the fact that amity between different communities has been a way of life in India since ages, and it will continue to strengthen the social fabric in times to come.