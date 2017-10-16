Urs of Saint Badshah Quadri in Gulbarga invites people of all religious faiths

Situated in the Halkatta Village of Gulbarga district, the mausoleum of Hazrat Khwaja Syed Mohammad Badshah Qadri-ul-Chishti Yamani, also known as Badshah Qadri was flocked by thousands of devotees. The occasion was the saint's 40th Urs which was commemorated over three days and the rituals were performed according to lunar calendar of 1439 Hizari. Today, the saint has more than seven lakh disciples spread across various states, who come every year to attend his Urs and seek his blessings. A special train also runs from Fateh Darwaza in Hyderabad to Wadi station in Gulbarga district of Karnataka, in which sandalwood is carried and this process has been going on for the last 40 years. People gather in large numbers to welcome the train and then the sandalwood is carried to the Halkatti Dargah. This procession marks the beginning of the three day Urs. Sufi Saints have always propagated the message of spirituality and harmony for ages in India and Badshah Qadri was one among them.