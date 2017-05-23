Urs of Peer Hazrat Shah Kamal Baba attracts people at Indo-Bangladesh border

Located at the Indo-Bangladesh Border, 80 kilometres from Tura in West Garo Hills, stands the Dargah of Hazrat Shah Kamal Baba which has been a symbol of Communal harmony since ages. People irrespective of their cultural and religious background throng the shrine to pay their obeisance but it's during the annual Urs festival when it comes alive. It's time when thousands of people from both India as well as Bangladesh, irrespective of caste, creed and religion visit the place to receive the spiritual blessings of Shah Kamal Baba. The festival thus indicates that though the line of border has divided the two countries but their sentiments are still united. During Urs, a big fair is also held near the holy Shrine in which delicacies are prepared for the poor and needy. Small stalls selling religious offerings, different kinds of sweets, flowers and many more could be seen flocked by thousands of visitors both foreign and domestic.Earlier, the Dargah was outside the fencing as it is located within 150 yards from Zero line but in 2001 it was taken inside India.While devotees from India can get a glimpse of the Dargah at Mahendraganj, the Bangladesh counterpart show their respect to Shah Kamal by observing prayer rituals on the other side of the border. This shows that though security and other concerns may have erected barriers in the passage of devotees from Bangladesh but it has failed in breaking the bonds of friendship that still bind these people. The Dargah is the representation of typical mughal architecture and is situated at a serene spot.There are several interesting facts associated with this Dargah. The Dargah holds great significance to Muslims and Hindus as well the local Garo, Hajong and Koch communities, who equally revere the place for it age old history and tradition.