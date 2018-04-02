Urs of Chandsa Baba in Midnapur observed

Throughout India, many people from several religions and communal lines promote peace and harmony within their communities. One such exemplar is set up by Chamaat Kumar Setua, a Hindu disciple who built a shrine for Sufi saint Chandsa Baba to promote camaraderie between Hindus and Muslims. Sufi Saint Chandsa Baba was a renowned figure among the people of Midnapur. It is said that Baba had some magical powers that could heal any wound. The shrine was built in honor of this great Sufi saint after his demise in 1980. Every year, thousands of devotees throng this holy shrine to commemorate the Urs of revered saint by offering cloth sheets as a mark of tribute. India is a place of brotherhood and from this Sufi Chandsa Baba Shrine, the same fragrance of brotherhood is spreading across the India.