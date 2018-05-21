Urs celebration brings religions together in J and K's Poonch

Recently, the 19 th Urs of revered saint Darvesh Gulam Qadar from Bandichechian of Poonch District was commemorated at his shrine attracting people from various religions, cultures and communities. The commemoration was evident in the streets where people from across faiths gathered to offer Namaaz to their beloved saint at the shrine. People came in unison to seek blessings from their beloved saint. The atmosphere was filled with soothing music. Devotees coming from different faiths offered green holy chaadars on the shrine and prayed for the wellbeing of all. Peace and harmony among the masses are the supreme aims that any religion or its followers seek. On the 19th Urs celebration of Darvesh Gulam Qadar, same message was being disseminated among his followers. The shrine of this holy saint exemplifies love, harmony and peace for people all across the world. The essence of Urs festival lies in the fact that even though people might espouse different religions, there is one religion that is above all which is the religion of love, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence. This festival signifies the unity in diversified cultures, faiths and ethnicities of India.