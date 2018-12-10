Urjit Patel quits as RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel resigned on Monday, citing "personal reasons". "On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position, effective immediately," he said in a statement. "It has been my privilege and honour to serve in the Reserve Bank of India in various capacities over the years," he added. Patel complimented the RBI staff for their support and hard work and also expressed gratitude to his colleagues.