Uri solicit for peace, longing India-Pak leaders to ease war

As India-Pakistan conflict expanded day by day, people living in Uri sector prays for peace among both the nation. Residents of Uri, want both the leaders of India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions between the two countries by doing dialogues. They demanded for peace and calm instead of war as it is affecting their lives. One of the local said, "People in Uri are scared because of the continuous attacks. Their children's are mentally affected and avoid going outside. We request both the nations to talk and clear the issue, we don't want war we want peace." Another local said, "People here in Uri are not comfortable because of problems occurring in nation. They have lost their happiness and peace, as they are not going out of their homes to work. Tension among both the nations affects the mental health and causes depression in the people living nearby border I request both army and leaders of both the nation to end the war and have conversation with each other."