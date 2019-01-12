'Uri' races ahead of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' on Day 1

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' witnessed a "flying start" with the military drama opening with a box office collection of Rs. 8.20 crore. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the Day 1 figures of the Aditya Dhar-directorial on social media. "#2019 begins with a bang. #UriTheSurgicalStrike embarks on a flying start. Should witness growth on Day 2 and Day 3. Fri Rs. 8.20 cr. India biz. #Uri," read the tweet. 'The Accidental Prime Minister', the other big Bollywood film which hit the big screens on Friday, recorded "decent numbers" on its opening day. According to Adarsh, the film earned Rs. 4.50 crore at the domestic box office.