'Uri' movie star Vicky Kaushal says he would love to do more films on Army

A reception hosted by Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday had a special star attraction - Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam - lead actors of newly-released 'Uri' movie which is based on India's surgical strike in Pakistan. Kaushal, in an exclusive interaction with ANI, said it was a great honour for him to be at the event attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and a host of other dignitaries. "I am really excited to be here. It is a matter of great honour to be at the Army Day reception here where I have met serving officers, retired officers and they are the real heroes. It is a great honour for me to be here," Kaushal said.