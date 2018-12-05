'Uri...' India's surgical strikes come to life

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Quite recently, the ever-evolving Vicky Kaushal was seen in a film "Raazi" where Pakistani military officers were shown to be such angels of mercy we all felt guilty for portraying them as villains in our films.

"Uri The Surgical Strikes" , a jolting reminder of India's surgical strikes against Pakistan in 2016 doesn't mince word nor does it hedge around the problem pretending that the tensions between the two countries forever threatening to escalate into an open war don't exist. It identifies the beast and then kills it.

"Yuri...", the film on the surgical strike that shook the world, is the first attempt to look at Indo-Pak relations in the light of the hostility that exists at the border. The trailer shows a dark brooding intense world governed by a borderline ferocity which precludes the artificial sweetness that is injected into films about the two countries.

As shown in the trailer, Indian soldiers are hurt, angry and in a retaliatory mood, none more so than Vicky Kaushal who swears vengeance for the "Uri..." strike. Paresh Rawal playing some kind of a defence minister says, "This is the new Hindustan. It will hit back and hit back in the enemy's frontyard."

The trailer exhales a raw charred smoky energy. Here you won't get the symmetrically arranged rows and rows of soldiers in nicely starched fatigues singing syrupy songs of desh bhakti. There is work to be done, soldiers' lives to be saved, and those who have been martyred must have their deaths avenged. There are bereaved families waiting for justice.

"Uri..." is a film that means business. And not once in the trailer did I see anyone taking a breather to hoist the Indian flag.

--IANS

