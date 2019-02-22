We urge international community to support our fight against terrorists and terrorist organisations: Rajnath Singh

While delivering the speech at the 4th India-ASEAN Expo and Summit in the national capital on Friday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I stand with my fellow countrymen shoulder to shoulder in grief and stand in solidarity with family members of the martyrs. Government of India (GoI) is formally and resolutely committed to take all necessary measures to safeguard national security." "We are equally resolved to fight against menace of terrorism. We urge international community and our friends from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) present in this summit to support our fight against terrorists and terrorist organisations. An environment of peace and security are pre-requisite for trade and commerce to flourish. This summit must acknowledge the fact and ensure that the soil of any country should not be used for propagating terrorism," he added.