Urge India-Pak to remain calm, says US
The United States on Friday said that there is no change in its policy on Kashmir and called on India and Pakistan to maintain calm and restraint. "No", replied State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus when asked by reporters if there has been any change in America's policy on Kashmir. The US policy has been that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and it is up to the two countries to decide on the pace and scope of the talks on the issue.