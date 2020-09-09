Urdu Loses Exclusivity in J&K: Effort to ‘Ruin’ Identity, Culture?

“The union government’s recent Bill on Official Languages may turn out to be the last nail in the coffin for the already fading Urdu language in Jammu & Kashmir,” says senior editor Khursheed Wani, who works with ETV Bharat Urdu.

For the past 131 years, Urdu has been the official language in J&K, but last week, the Union Cabinet approved a Bill to introduce Hindi, Kashmiri and Dogri as official languages in J&K, in addition to Urdu and English.

Wani, while commenting on the government's recent move to remove Urdu as the exclusive official language in J&K, suggested that people should take the responsibility to preserve the language by means of reading, writing and speaking it regularly.

Talking to The Quint, 48-year-old Wani, who hails from South Kashmir, recalled that till 1990, students were taught in Urdu language only, and all books were scripted in Urdu. “But during the past 30 years, Urdu has lost its patronage, with both the government as well as the people preferring English and Hindi.”

Senior Urdu author and former Director of Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy University of Kashmir, Dr Bashir Ahmad Nahvi told The Quint that Urdu had lost its position and official status a long time ago. Nahvi added that, for instance, the name plates of the officials, offices, streets and other public utilities were done in English in Kashmir, and in Hindi in Jammu.

However, the local Urdu readers believe that for three reasons Urdu did not completely vanish from the Kashmir Valley:

the religious scriptures are written in Urdu the large presence of Urdu newspapers all official records for land, revenue, courts, and even FIRs are scripted in Urdu

Five Official Languages In A State Or UT May Cause Chaos

Urdu columnist and Director of the Centre For Career Guidance and Counselling, Mohammad Yaqoob Khan, told The Quint that Urdu, despite being the official language of the erstwhile state, had already lost steam midway, as almost every government order or circular was being released in English. “We did not do justice to the Urdu language and now it has lost its exclusive status in J&K. Forget promotion, the government has been doing everything to kill Urdu on our soil. You cannot find a government office that has a sign board in Urdu. Even the High Court, Civil Secretariat and universities do not have Urdu sign boards, which show the official apathy towards this language,” said Khan.

He added that a state or a union territory can have only one official language, but surprisingly in J&K, five different official languages have been introduced which can potentially cause chaos in government offices.

Renowned Kashmiri poet and author, 77-year-old Zareef Ahmad Zareef termed the introduction of five different official languages in J&K as a ‘conspiracy’ by the government. He argued that the Government of India considered Urdu to be the ‘language of Muslims’, and had thus, ‘let it die’.

He added that the government actually ‘wanted to destroy not just Urdu but Kashmiri language’, so that only Hindi would shine. The ‘hidden agenda’ of the government, he said, was to ‘destroy the identity and culture’ of J&K.

"“But the government should know that Kashmir has 5500 years of history. In 1889, it was not a Muslim but a Dogra ruler Maharaja Ranbir Singh who introduced Urdu as the official language in J&K. He could have made Dogri as the official language but for the fact that the then state of J&K was physically divided into three heterogeneous units — Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, having different cultures, customs, traditions, and languages. To string these diverse units, Urdu was accorded the status of being the link as well as the official language.”"“Step-Motherly Attitude Of Govt Towards Urdu”

Poet Zareef called the government’s decision to introduce Kashmiri as one among five other official languages a ‘hoax’. “What is the point of making Kashmiri an official language when the majority of the people do not even read or write it? Actually the idea of replacing Urdu with five different languages is to kill the identity of Kashmiris and divide the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” he told The Quint.

A Sahitya Akademi awardee, Zareef said that the Official Languages Bill would potentially give birth to regionalism. “These days you can see the people of J&K getting divided over regional languages. Now we see Sikhs and Gujjars also demanding their languages and dialects to be introduced among the official languages. The future generation, unable to read or write Urdu, may lose an opportunity to benefit from tremendous literature.”

