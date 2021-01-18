Urdu Bulletin: SC hearing on tractor parade, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind's plea on 'love jihad' covered

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Various Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi gave space on their front page on Monday about the hearing in the Supreme Court today in pleas against the tractor rally, proposed to be organised by farmer unions, on the Republic Day as a mark of protest against the agriculture laws.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind's plea in Allahabad High Court against arrests in "love jihad" cases has also received prominent display in most newspapers.

Inquilab: The newspaper published its page one top story with the headline "Hearing in SC against tractor parade today". It reported that the Supreme Court will hear petitions including a plea of Delhi Police.

The daily also highlighted Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's remark that farmers are prepared to protest against the Centre's new farm laws till May 2024.

It also reported more than 40 including Deep Sidhu have been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning in a case related to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The publication also pointed out that control of a part of Jauhar University's land will be taken over by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Rashtriya Sahara: Hearing in Supreme Court related to agriculture laws also featured as the lead story on the front page. It also highlighted that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar called on the farmer unions to come up with an alternative to their demand for the repeal of new agriculture laws.

The newspaper also prominently reported that Islamic organisation Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has approached the Allahabad High Court against arrests in "love jihad" cases.

Hindustan Express: Anger of farmers against the government has increased, the newspaper has reported while referring to the summons by the NIA.

The newspaper also highlighted the story on eight new trains to State of Unity that were flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The daily also reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UK for G-7 summit in June this year.

