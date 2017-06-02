UPSC results: 4th rank holder Saumya wants to make Indian system more transparent, accountable
Saumya Pandey from Aligarh has scored fourth rank in the UPSC in her first attempt and the soon to be bureaucrat believes that the Indian system should be more be transparent and accountable. While talking to ANI, she said that her biggest decision was that she prepared for the exams in her hometown but not in the national capital. She gave the credit to her teachers, family and the god for her success.