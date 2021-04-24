UPSC releases NDA/NA 2020 exam answer key, candidates can check upsc.gov.in
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the answer key of NDA/NA Exam 2020. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II), 2020 answer keys on the official website " upsc.gov.in.
The Commission has released the answer keys for both mathematics and GAT paper. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the examination was conducted on 6 September last year.
Below are easy steps to download the answer key:
Step 1: Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Search for 'UPSC NDA/NA Exam Answer Key 2020' and click on the link available on the home page
Step 3: After clicking on the link, a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers
Step 4: Remember to download the answer key PDF file
Step 5: After downloading, keep a hard copy for further need or reference
Details on UPSC NDA/NA Exam:
The examination was held for 300 marks last year and the result was announced on 6 March. The final marks were released on 14 March.
As per the commission, the selection process comprises of:
- written exam
- SSB interview
- medical test
Looking into the written test, it comprises Objective Type Questions. Aspirants should also know that there was a negative marking for wrong answers.
