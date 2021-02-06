UPSC Is Recruiting for Joint Secretary, Director-Level Posts
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for lateral recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director Level posts. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so at UPSC Online website: https://www.upsconline.nic.in/.
The official notification reads, “The Government of India has submitted a requisition for Lateral Recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director level officers. Accordingly, Online Applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary or Director.”
UPSC lateral entry notification 2021 direct link.
The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is 22 March 2021. Candidates must note that they will be recruited on contract basis for a period of three years which is extendable up to five years based on the candidates performance.
UPSC Lateral Entry: Participating Ministries/Departments
Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Civil Aviation
Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education
Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education
Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance
Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti
Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice
Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
UPSC Lateral Entry: Salary
Candidates selected for joint secretary level post will get minimum pay level-14 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC, approximate gross salary of around Rs 2,21,000.
Whereas, the candidates selected for Director level post will get minimum pay level-13 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC, approximate gross salary of around Rs 1,82,000.
