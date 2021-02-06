UPSC Is Recruiting for Joint Secretary, Director-Level Posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for lateral recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director Level posts. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so at UPSC Online website: https://www.upsconline.nic.in/.

The official notification reads, “The Government of India has submitted a requisition for Lateral Recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director level officers. Accordingly, Online Applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary or Director.”

UPSC lateral entry notification 2021 direct link.

The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is 22 March 2021. Candidates must note that they will be recruited on contract basis for a period of three years which is extendable up to five years based on the candidates performance.

UPSC Lateral Entry: Participating Ministries/Departments

Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Civil Aviation

Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education

Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education

Also Read: UPSC Aspirants Who Lost Last Chance to COVID to Get 1 More: Centre

Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance

Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice

Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

UPSC Lateral Entry: Salary

Candidates selected for joint secretary level post will get minimum pay level-14 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC, approximate gross salary of around Rs 2,21,000.

Story continues

Whereas, the candidates selected for Director level post will get minimum pay level-13 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC, approximate gross salary of around Rs 1,82,000.

Also Read: UPSC IFS Main Exam Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It

. Read more on Jobs by The Quint.CRPF Inducts Women in CoBRA for Anti-Naxal Operations‘Chakka Jam’: Farmers Block Highways, Cops Detain Delhi Protesters . Read more on Jobs by The Quint.