UPSC Preliminary exam 2020: Delhi Metro to start at 6 am on Sunday; Maharashtra to run special buses

To ensure that students appearing for Union Public Civil Services (UPSC) preliminary exam 2020 reach at their respective test centres with ease, several states are starting to operate transport facilities early. The exam will be held on Sunday.

In the national capital, the Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 am on all the four lines on 4 October.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday tweeted the announcement on its official handle.

Public Service Announcement To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October.

According to a report by The Indian Express, for the convenience of examinees in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate special buses.

A large number of students have been preparing in Pune and thousands of candidates from across the state of Maharashtra usually appear for the exam in Pune.

Special trains will be plying between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

The special train will depart from Vijayawada at 3 pm on 3 October and will reach Vishakhapatnam at 10 pm on the same day. On 4 October after the exam concludes, the train will leave Vishakhapatnam at 8.30 pm and reach Vijayawada at 4 am the next day.

The train from Vijayawada to Vishakhapatnam is numbered 07233, while the down train is 07234. Both the trains will consist of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The train will stop at Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli and Duvvada stations in both the directions.

The ECoR will also run special trains between Koraput-Cuttack, Koraput-Visakhapatnam, Rourkela-Cuttack via Jharsuguda, Baripada-Cuttack and Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam.

Over 10.50 lakh candidates have applied to appear for the exam this year.

