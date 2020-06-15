UPSC to Notify NDA, NA Admission Exam 2020 Registration on 16 June

The Union Public Service Commission will announce the online registration for the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy admission exam from Tuesday, 16 June, onwards on its official website: upsc.gov.in.

Registrations will be open to all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces – army, navy and air force for the 146th NDA course and the 108th Indian Naval Academy (INA) course.

The admission exam for NDA and INA is usually held twice a year, however, the UPSC will be scheduling only one exam this year. A common exam for NDA & INA Exam I and II will be held on 6 September 2020.

The notification regarding the registration was earlier scheduled for 10 June but was postponed to 16 June. The current deadline for registrations is 30 June. However, a new deadline may be announced tomorrow after the registration is opened officially.

The NDA and INA admission exam was initially scheduled for 19 April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

