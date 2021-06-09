UPSC NDA/ NA II exam application process begins; apply on upsconline.nic.in by 29 June

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II). The exam will be held on 5 September. The application forms can be filled by 29 June (6 pm).

Here are the steps that UPSC NDA and NA exam II aspirants can follow to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled 'ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC'

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, select the option 'Click Here for Part I'

Step 4: Fill in the application form, pay the fee and upload the picture, sign, and photo ID

Step 5: Now, select the centre and agree to the declaration

Step 6: Once done, click on part II of registration and use the registration number to complete it

Step 7: After completing the registration, download the form

Step 8: Take a printout and save it for future reference

The application fee for unreserved candidates is Rs 100. Applicants belonging to the SC, ST categories and sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted from paying the fee.

The payment can be done online or by cash. However, the submission of the fee by cash mode is going to be deactivated on 28 June at 11.59 pm.

The admit cards are expected to be issued in the month of August on upsconline.nic.in. After the exam, shortlisted candidates will be called for SSB interview.

